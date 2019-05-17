LOS ANGELES — Police arrested a woman who they say tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy from a McDonald's restaurant in South Los Angeles.

Police say the woman went into a McDonald's, located on East Olympic Boulevard, around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance cameras show the woman pick up the boy and carry him outside. She then tried to get into a parked car but a witness stopped her and she ran off, Los Angeles police investigators said.

On Wednesday, police identified and arrested 33-year-old Maralyn Ramos as a suspect in the crime.

