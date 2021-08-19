Woman accused of destroying flowers, stealing items from graves at Lodi cemetery

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is hoping they can get the stolen items back where they belong.

LODI, Calif. — A suspect was arrested for vandalism and stealing items from a Lodi cemetery over the weekend. Now the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is hoping they can get the stolen items back where they belong.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 15, at Cherokee Memorial Park Cemetery located in the 13000 block of E. Beckman Road just off Highway 99 in Lodi. The sheriff’s office received a call about possible vandalism at the cemetery.

The caller reported that someone had destroyed all of the flowers at the Chapel of the Flowers and that some personal items were missing from his daughter’s crypt, investigators said. Luckily, an employee at the cemetery spotted the suspect and led deputies to them.

The suspect is identified as 33-year-old Rae Kause. Deputies said they found Kause to be in possession of the items reported missing by the original caller, as well as other items believed to have been taken from other crypts and headstones around the cemetery.

Kause was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on complaints of vandalism, felony destruction of cemetery property and petty theft.

The sheriff’s office included several photos of the items on their Facebook page. Those items are being held at the sheriff’s office for safekeeping. If you recognize any of the items, you are asked to call 209-468-4400. Callers are asked to select option #1 and reference case number 21-17861.

