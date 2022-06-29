'It's not OK' | Woman accusing Stockton Police sergeant of sexual assault speaks out

Four women have now come forward accusing the embattled officer of sexual assault while on duty, according to an attorney.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, California — For the first time, a woman accusing Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed of sexual assault while he was on duty is speaking out. The woman, a waitress, who also owns a part-time home cleaning business, said she was sexually assaulted in February of this year.

She said it happened in a hotel room.

"It's uncomfortable. It's not OK," she told ABC10 in a sit-down interview.

Speaking through tears at times and wanting her identity concealed, the woman said she had an unwanted sexual encounter with the officer while he was on duty.

"Badge, to take advantage of it, is not ok," she said.

She said it all unfolded late at night on February 21. The woman was told by another friend to meet her at the Stockton hotel room and told only by her friend a police officer was stopping by.

"I opened up the door, and it was an officer in full uniform. I didn't know what to think. I was nervous. I was scared," she said.

Her friend, who her attorney said had been coerced into an unprotected sexual relationship with the officer for several months beginning last year, was hoping the presence of the two would prevent the officer from demanding more sex.

"She didn't want to be alone," the woman said.

However, she said it didn't work.

"He took off the uniform and put it on the table. He tells me to get on my knees and then I got on my knees and that's when he starts taking pictures of me. At that point, that's when he starts having sex with me," she said.

She said she had both oral sex and intercourse with the officer, in less than an hour, it was over and Bloed left.

She said she was too scared to ask him to stop or leave.

While no charges have been filed, the district attorney's office said it remains an active investigation.

"There's smoking gun evidence that he committed multiple crimes with multiple women, and they're not charging him. And, they're not even talking to the public," said Dan Gilleon, the woman's San Diego-based attorney.

He said a fourth woman has come forward to complain about a sexual encounter with Bloed. He said his office is still trying to substantiate details.

The 14-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department remains on paid administrative leave.

Stockton Police Department confirmed it was still conducting its own internal investigation and said previously the allegations in "no way reflect the values of our department."

Chuck Harris, president of the Stockton Police Officers' Association, issued this statement last month:

“The Stockton Police Officers’ Association was shocked and disturbed to learn of the accusations made against one of our Sergeants. However, no matter how shocked we are, or regardless of who is involved, if criminal accusations are found to be true against any person, Officer or Civilian, that person needs to be held accountable for their actions. The SPOA has no room in our ranks, or in our community for those who participate in criminal behavior.”

WATCH ALSO: