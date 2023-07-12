Police: Atlantic Beach dine and dash suspect identified 'in minutes' by Facebook vigilantes

Additionally, it seems the woman herself made several comments in the thread before they were deleted.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is thanking the community after it was able to use multiple tips to arrest a woman accused of dining and dashing.

The department says they were initially looking to identify two individuals, a man and a woman, but later said that the man would not be facing charges.

"Help us identify these two individuals," said police on Facebook. "They forgot to pay their $135 bill at the Fish Company on Friday and we need to remind them that food and drinks aren't free!"

Police say that "within minutes" of posting the photos on Facebook, they had successfully identified the woman involved.

"The woman is named (removed**) and (removed**) on Facebook!" commented Cloudy Marie.

"Cloudy Marie is MVP!!! Here’s your award for being most helpful in spilling the tea and entertaining me & thousands of others with this Florida mystery," commented Kristen Deanne.

Additionally, it seems the suspect herself made several comments in the thread before they were deleted.

"Her commenting on this post 😭😹," commented Ashley Fagan.

Police said it's likely she will be charged with retail theft.

It seems like this case has of-fish-ally been solved.