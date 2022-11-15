Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Tracy

Tracy police officers received a call about a potential stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive just after 5 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody.

TRACY, Calif. — A woman was arrested following a stabbing that nearly left a man dead Monday night.

Tracy police officers received a call about a potential stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive just after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found a man with multiple stab wounds at his neighbor's home, according to the Tracy Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is now in critical but stable condition.

The victim identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed him as 38-year-old Alaina Milbourne from Tracy.

Milbourne was located nearby and taken into custody for attempted murder. She was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail.

Officials say there is no danger to the community due to the relationship between the suspect and victim.

