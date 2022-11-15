x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Tracy

Tracy police officers received a call about a potential stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive just after 5 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody.

More Videos

TRACY, Calif. — A woman was arrested following a stabbing that nearly left a man dead Monday night. 

Tracy police officers received a call about a potential stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive just after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found a man with multiple stab wounds at his neighbor's home, according to the Tracy Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is now in critical but stable condition.

The victim identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed him as 38-year-old Alaina Milbourne from Tracy.

Milbourne was located nearby and taken into custody for attempted murder. She was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail.

Officials say there is no danger to the community due to the relationship between the suspect and victim. 

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Stockton police union, department rebuke DA for suggesting independent investigation

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out