Woman arrested for breaking into liquor store in evacuated area of Caldor Fire

"We have literally hundreds of police officers in the Tahoe basin... Anyone attempting to break into any property will be found and arrested," the department said.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the ferocious Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe, the police department has a warning for thieves planning to break into businesses in areas that have been evacuated: We will find you and you will be arrested.

After evacuations had taken place, South Lake Tahoe police officers caught a woman breaking into Kings Liquor.

The police department shared photos showing the business' shattered front doors.

The woman was arrested and the police department gave a special thank you to the public works department for quickly coming out and boarding up the business.

The department warned anyone who breaks into a business will be arrested.

"We have literally hundreds of police officers in the Tahoe basin from many different jurisdictions. Anyone attempting to break into any property will be found and arrested," the department said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday a huge firefighting force had gathered to defend Lake Tahoe from the raging Caldor Fire. The wildfire continued to move toward the city as more than 53,000 people have been forced from their homes across three different counties.

The wildfire burning in El Dorado County has impacted communities in Amador and Alpine counties with evacuations. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, the fire has made its way into Amador County, east of Silver Lake.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10