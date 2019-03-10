VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 56-year-old woman is facing charges of kidnapping and trespassing after grabbing the hand of a 4-year-old boy and leading him off-campus at a Vacaville elementary school.

Vacaville Police went to the school after receiving calls about a woman acting erratically at Cooper Elementary School just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the woman was taking photos of cars and people at the school and went as far as trying to open a car door as a parent was dropping off their child.

The woman was later identified as 56-year-old Aileen Caringal.

A 4-year-old boy had been at the school with his step-father dropping off an older sibling when Caringal asked if he was ready to go to school and grabbed his hand, attempting to lead him off-campus.

Aileen Caringal, kidnapping suspect

Vacaville Police Department

RELATED:

When the parent questioned Caringal, she claimed she was the boy's teacher and called him "Brian." The parent became concerned knowing the boy was not a student and also not named Brian.

Caringal is not a teacher at Cooper Elementary School.

Police say Caringal and the boy walked some 15 feet before the parent was able to grab the boy away from her. Caringal followed the two and continued to insist she was the boy's teacher and threatened to call the chief of police if she was not allowed to take the boy.

Another adult brought the children to the school's office as the step-father waited for police to arrive. Caringal then ran to her home in the 700 block of Christine Drive.

Officers arrested Caringal for kidnapping and trespassing on a school campus while interfering with children. Police have asked for a bail enhancement because of how close Caringal's home is to the school. The Vacaville Unified School District is working to obtain a restraining order again Caringal.

RELATED: Police foil burglary-in-progress at Vacaville home

RELATED: Vacaville man walks into police station, confesses to killing father

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter