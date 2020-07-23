Woman stole ambulance in Riverbank, led deputies on chase in Escalon, officials say

Law enforcement said they used a beanbag gun to take Savanna Proffitt into custody because she was not following orders during the arrest.

RIVERBANK, Calif. — Law enforcement arrested a 29-year-old woman after she stole an Oak Valley ambulance in Riverbank on Wednesday, Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies said.

Officials said deputies with Riverbank Police Services were helping emergency medical technicians treat a woman's injuries near the 3100 block of Orange avenue around 1:20 p.m. That was when sheriff officials said Savanna Proffitt stole the ambulance.

Officials said Proffitt turned on the ambulance's lights and sirens as she crossed over the Stanislaus River toward Escalon.

Law enforcement stopped Proffit near 4th and Main street in Escalon, and said authorities used a less-than-lethal beanbag gun to take her into custody when she wouldn't comply with orders.

The sheriff's office said Proffit was treated in San Joaquin County before she was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for auto theft.

