Woman badly injured in hit-and-run in Merced

Merced Area CHP said that the hit-and-run happened at the East 16th Street off-ramp from State Route 99 northbound.

MERCED, Calif — A woman was badly injured after a hit-and-run crash in Merced, Calif. early Thursday morning.

At around 5:45 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) was called to the area of the East 16th Street off-ramp from State Route 99 northbound because a woman was lying in the road.

According to a Facebook post, when CHP officers got there they found the woman lying face up in the road with major injuries. After an initial investigation, CHP determined that the woman was walking in the street of the East 16th Street off-ramp, outside of a designated crosswalk, when a car coming off the freeway hit her.

CHP said that the driver fled the scene. Another driver saw the woman and immediately called 911. The woman was taken to a hospital in Modesto to be treated for her injuries. There is no update on her condition.

CHP is asking anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the woman to call the CHP Merced Area Office at 209-356-6600.

