Woman dies after hit-and-run in Stockton

A 24-year-old woman was hit by a silver or white sedan near the intersection of Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Sept. 19 around 10 p.m.

A 24-year-old woman was hit by a silver or white sedan near the intersection of Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. The sedan fled the scene.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and died on Oct. 2, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone with information can call Traffic Investigator Officer Fawcett at (209) 937-8516.

People can also submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers online using the Stockton Police Department Website or by calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

