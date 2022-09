The woman has not yet been identified and the Modesto Police Department is currently investigating.

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a car parked outside of a Modesto church, according to officials.

Modesto police say they received a call around 3 p.m. about a body found in a church parking lot.

The woman has not yet been identified pending notifying the next of kin.

Her cause of death is being investigated by the Modesto Police Department.

