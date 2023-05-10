Woman stabbed to death, man hospitalized in El Dorado County

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman was stabbed to death and a man was hospitalized in El Dorado County Thursday evening, according to officials.

The stabbing happened on Prado Vista Road in Placerville around 6:34 p.m., according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office .

The woman was found dead inside a home and a man was found with "traumatic wounds" at a neighbors house. He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. An investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.