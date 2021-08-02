Woman fatally shot by Redding police pulled replica handgun

The Redding Police Department says the officers then discovered that it was a replica and not a real firearm.

REDDING, Calif. — Northern California police officers fatally shot a woman who pulled what appeared to be a handgun from her waistband and raised it. The Redding Police Department says the officers then discovered that it was a replica and not a real firearm.

The officers responded Sunday to a report of a man waving a gun in the air and found two men and a woman on a bridge.

A police statement says officers were communicating with the trio when the woman pulled the replica gun, which did not have any markings indicating it wasn’t real. The woman died at a hospital.

