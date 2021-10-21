Deputies say they tried to do a welfare check on Wednesday night but the victim's son came out brandishing a handgun and was uncooperative.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is accused of killing his mother and placing her dismembered remains inside a wooden crate at a home in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the son has been arrested and charged with murder and tampering with a corpse following the death of Lucila Barnes, 72.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim's dismembered body was found Thursday morning inside the garage of a home in the 11100 block of Cactus Point Circle after relative requested a welfare check.

Update to scene on Cactus Point: a deceased body, with signs of trauma, has been discovered at the residence. Identify of person is unknown at this time. Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are conducting scene investigation. #HouNews https://t.co/heMWkkLMQd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 21, 2021

HCSO first responded to the home about 9 p.m. the night before. Family members told deputies that Barnes had not been seen or heard from in two days.

Investigators said the family went to the victim's home, where they say her son confronted them with a rifle. He also refused to let the relatives inside the home, deputies said.

The sheriff's said the son was uncooperative and gave investigators conflicting stories. They obtained a search warrant and returned to the home with it Thursday. That's when they found lots of blood and the victim's remains.

According to the sheriff's office, the son has admitted to killing his mother and dismembering her body.