Woman helped by ranchers after she was abducted from the Cache Creek Casino

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said that a woman was taken when a man offered to give her a ride to the casino mini mart, but instead drove off the property.

BROOKS, Calif. — A woman was nearly kidnapped if it wasn't for the help of some ranchers in Yolo County.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said a woman was abducted at the Cache Creek Casino on Monday, Aug. 9 after a man offered to give her a ride to the casino mini mart. The man instead drove off the casino property to "a rural county road against the victim's will."

The woman tried to ask the man, later identified as 39-year-old Timothy Beitel, to let her out of the car multiple times, according to a Facebook post. The woman saw the man had a firearm in the truck after Beitel parked the car at the dead end of County Road 78A.

The sheriff's office said "several ranchers arrived in the area for work" shortly after the truck parked and the woman was able to get out and flag down the ranchers for help. They were able to take her back to the casino so she could call for help.

Sheriff's deputies found the truck along the 19000 block of County Road 78A as well as a stolen semi-automatic pistol inside. Deputies then arrested Beitel for kidnapping, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

Beitel and his truck were also involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day in Esparto, which is being investigated by CHP.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office thanked the ranchers who helped the victim get to safety before something worse happened.