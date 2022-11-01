Woman hit by car in Orangevale during New Year's celebration

CHP said the car continued heading northbound on Main Ave. after hitting her.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for answers after a woman was hit by a car during a New Year's celebration.

CHP said the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. along Main Avenue, north of Greenback Lane, in Orangevale.

In a video shared with ABC10, the woman is seen walking into the roadway and lighting what appear to be fireworks before she was hit. The situation erupts into panic for the people watching, and the camera appears to fall and temporarily shows a black screen. People can be heard calling out "get that car" and "that's my sister" before the video briefly shows the woman on the ground.

The victim was left with what CHP described as serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police said they're looking for a dark grey 2013-2018 Ford C-Max and a male suspect.

No additional information was available from CHP.

