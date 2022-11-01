x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman hit by car in Orangevale during New Year's celebration

CHP said the car continued heading northbound on Main Ave. after hitting her.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for answers after a woman was hit by a car during a New Year's celebration.

CHP said the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. along Main Avenue, north of Greenback Lane, in Orangevale.

In a video shared with ABC10, the woman is seen walking into the roadway and lighting what appear to be fireworks before she was hit. The situation erupts into panic for the people watching, and the camera appears to fall and temporarily shows a black screen. People can be heard calling out "get that car" and "that's my sister" before the video briefly shows the woman on the ground.

CHP said the car continued heading northbound on Main Ave. after hitting her.

The victim was left with what CHP described as serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police said they're looking for a dark grey 2013-2018 Ford C-Max and a male suspect.

No additional information was available from CHP.

Related Articles

 WATCH ALSO:

Sacramento Police Department rolling out cutting edge micro-drones, Part One | ABC10 Originals

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

In Other News

Charging fentanyl dealers with murder — California officials raise alarm over epidemic