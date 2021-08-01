Roseville woman killed by alleged drunk driver while standing on Sacramento County road

The woman had pulled over after being in a separate accident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed by an alleged drunk driver after being hit by a car in rural Sacramento County.

According to South Sacramento California Highway Patrol (CHP), the 26-year-old woman from Roseville was driving along northbound SR-99 near Dillard Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, when her 2015 Nissan Sentra collided with a 2015 Nissan 370Z.

The two cars pulled over to what CHP described as "the #1 lane" of the roadway where the woman and the other driver spoke. While standing outside their cars, a 23-year-old man driving a 1996 Volkswagon Jetta crashed into the Nissan 370Z and the Roseville woman, killing her.

When CHP arrived, officers determined the driver of the Volkswagon Jetta was driving under the influence of alcohol. The man was arrested on felony DUI charges.

The cause of the initial crash was not released, but CHP says they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The identities of the woman killed and the man arrested have been released. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the Roseville woman once next of kin has been notified.

