SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One woman is a dead and two men injured after a shooting in a North Sacramento neighborhood, late Sunday night.

Police responded to a home in a neighborhood near Sonoma Avenue and Crandall Avenue just after 11 p.m. when neighbors reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found all three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three were taken to the hospital where the woman later died. The two men are expected to survive, police said. None of their identities have been released at this time.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined. Police said all three victims lived in the home at which they were found shot.

Police have not released any information yet regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: West Sacramento neighbors react to shooting that killed teenage girl