66-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver near North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 66-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver just to the south of the North Highlands area around 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Roseville Road just to the south of Palm Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Responding officers found the woman dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Few details about the crash are known at this time and investigators have not revealed any information about a possible suspect vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, call police immediately.

