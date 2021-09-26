Woman killed in hit-and-run in Sacramento, police say

The fatal hit-and-run crash happened near the 5900 block of Lemon Hill Avenue on Friday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department's Facebook post.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Lemon Hill Avenue just before 8:40 p.m.

The suspected vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Police did not release a description of the car.

Sacramento Fire Department declared the woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as of publication.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9