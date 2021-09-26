Woman killed in hit-and-run in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department's Facebook post.
Police responded to the 5900 block of Lemon Hill Avenue just before 8:40 p.m.
The suspected vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Police did not release a description of the car.
Sacramento Fire Department declared the woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as of publication.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9