Crime

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Sacramento, police say

The fatal hit-and-run crash happened near the 5900 block of Lemon Hill Avenue on Friday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department's Facebook post

Police responded to the 5900 block of Lemon Hill Avenue just before 8:40 p.m. 

The suspected vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Police did not release a description of the car. 

Sacramento Fire Department declared the woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as of publication.

