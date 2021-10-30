Woman killed in hit-and-run in Natomas

The Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Bandon Way and San Juan Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning near the area of Bandon Way and San Juan Road. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

The Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found the woman lying in the roadway. SPD said in a Facebook post that fire personnel arrived shortly after the officer and tried to render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives from the Major Collisions Investigations Unit responded to take over the investigation," the post reads. "This investigation is in the early stages and information is limited."

Police add the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the woman after the next of kin have been notified. SPD says detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Fatal Hit and Run Investigation – Bandon Way and San Juan Road On October 30, 2021 at approximately 12:54 a.m.... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed it is being encouraged to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

