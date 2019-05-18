SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were shot, including a 4-year-old boy, in South Sacramento, Friday night.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 10:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of Stockton Boulevard, just south of Florin Road, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office investigators said.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday morning that one of the shooting victims, a 27-year-old woman, died at the hospital.

The second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot once in the upper body and remains in critical condition at the hospital. A third victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the upper body and is in stable condition. The fourth victim, a 4-year-old boy, was shot in the upper body and is listed as “stable.”

None of the victims have been identified, but Tess Deterding with the Sheriff's Office said the all four were family members. The Sheriff's Office believes that at least one of the victims lives at the Breckenridge Village apartment complex.

It still remains unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside.

At this time detectives have no motive, but they do believe that the location was targeted. Witnesses told detectives that they saw five black men in all black clothing leave the scene after the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

