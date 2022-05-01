Woman killed in K Street parking garage shooting in Sacramento

Few details about the incident are known at this time, but police have confirmed that one woman is dead.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation into a deadly parking garage shooting.

Police confirmed that one woman was shot and killed in the incident. Police said they got calls about the shooting along the 2800 block of K Street around 4:50 p.m.

Arriving officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is not active threat to the nearby hospital, businesses or community.

There'll be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Confirmed by @SacPolice Deadly shooting at Sutter Medical Center parking garage. Female adult died on scene from at least one gunshot wound. Detectives believe it is an isolated incident. — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) January 6, 2022