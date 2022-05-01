Woman killed in K Street parking garage shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation into a deadly parking garage shooting.
Police confirmed that one woman was shot and killed in the incident. Police said they got calls about the shooting along the 2800 block of K Street around 4:50 p.m.
Arriving officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is not active threat to the nearby hospital, businesses or community.
There'll be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
