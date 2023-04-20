20-year-old woman killed by rock thrown into her vehicle while she was driving

The JeffCo Sheriff's office said after questioning the owner of a "truck of interest", they've determined that the owner and truck were not involved in the incident.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 20-year-old woman was fatally struck by a rock that was thrown into her vehicle as she was driving and her death is believed to be part of a larger overnight crime spree, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday Alexa Bartell, of Arvada, was driving home northbound on Indiana Street near Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge when she was hit by a rock. According to the Jeffco sheriff's office, the rock was possibly thrown from a vehicle or the side of the road near the 10600 block of Indiana Street.

At the time Bartell was on the phone with a friend and the line went silent. Bartell's friend tracked down her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street and found Bartell dead inside her car which was off the roadway in a field.

"This is a 20-year-old female who was driving home from work and she’s no longer with us because of this senseless act," Jacki Kelley with the sheriff's office said. "This is not fun and games, this is not a prank this killed a woman last night and we want to know who did this."

A friend from work described Alexa as everyone's friend – a joy to be around. A former high school classmate said Bartell was always the person you could call for anything, just to talk or laugh.

The sheriff's office said her death is part of an overnight crime spree. Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff released photos of a truck they believed could be connected to the incident.

After interviewing the owner of the pick-up truck, the sheriff's office determined that the owner and the "truck of interest" were not involved in the series of crimes committed.

#Jeffco investigators have positively confirmed that the “truck of interest” and its owner are not involved in the crime series related to the death of Alexa Bartell. #JCSO continues to urge anyone with information about the crime to call our tip line at 303-271-5612. pic.twitter.com/L1HRPPsBtR — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 21, 2023

They provided the following timeline of events.

10:04 p.m. – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through a windshield – driver not injured

10:36 p.m. – Boulder County - McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through a windshield – minor injuries to the driver

10:37 p.m. – Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock hit a Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to a vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana Street – rock through a windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

April 20 at 12:24 a.m. – Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock through a windshield – minor injuries to the driver

The sheriff's office said in a few cases they have recovered the rocks that shattered the windshield and came into the car.

"We know that these rocks are four to six inches, three to five pounds, so they're large like landscaping rocks that were essentially used as a deadly weapon in this investigation," said Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said they're working with Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police and Westminster Police to gather information. They believe there may be additional victims.

Investigators are asking for help identify and locate the suspects involved. Anyone who witnessed anything related to the suspect's vehicle or the suspects who may have been inside should call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.

They're specifically looking for anyone who might have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the vehicle driving by.