Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento

Police said the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m.

Police said arriving officers found a woman who was hit by a vehicle. She was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to police.

No additional details surrounding the collision or what led up to it have been released.

WATCH ALSO: