MODESTO, Calif. — A 23-year-old Modesto woman was run over and killed following a bar fight, early Saturday morning.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to investigate a report of a person struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Alcamo Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

When deputies arrived they found the victim, 23-year-old O’Shea Mauldin, unconscious and in critical condition. Mauldin was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Another woman at the scene told police that a man named Raymond Gutierrez was the person responsible for hitting Mauldin with his car. She told police that Gutierrez first attacked her with a stun gun and then struck Mauldin with his car as he tried to flee.

The woman gave police a description of Gutierrez’s vehicle and told them where he lived. Police responded to the address, located the vehicle allegedly involved in the hit-and-run, and arrested Gutierrez.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the incident first started as a fight inside a Modesto bar. About an hour after the bar incident, according to the sheriff’s office, Gutierrez tracked down Mauldin and the other woman to confront them about the fight. It was during this second confrontation that turned deadly, according to investigators.

Gutierrez was booked into jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and voluntary manslaughter. This case is still under investigation.

