Crime

Woman seriously injured in Yolo County shooting, deputies say

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The Yolo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred just outside of Davis Monday morning. 

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the shooting happened in the 44000 block of County Road 29 just after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and deputies started performing life-saving measures on the victim. 

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are investigating. Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not available and a suspect description has not yet been released. 

