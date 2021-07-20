Woman found shot to death at apartment complex near Arden-Arcade

Just before 2 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the scene in the 1600 block of Bell Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex in a neighborhood near Arden-Arcade, early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the 1600 block of Bell Street – a neighborhood just to the south of Arden Way and east of Howe Avenue – to a report that someone had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, only identified as an adult woman, unconscious and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate. So far, no information about a motive or a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

The coroner’s office will identify the victim after her family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115. Tips can also be given online at www.sacsheriff.com.

