Crime

Woman shot twice while driving with child, Stockton police say

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 64-year-old woman was shot in her car while there was a child inside with her, Stockton police said.

According to a Facebook post from Stockton Police, the woman drove herself to the hospital after she was shot at least twice after an argument near the 1100 block of North Yosemite Street. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The child was not injured in the shooting.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Police did not say what led to the argument or provide information on the victims or the shooter. 

