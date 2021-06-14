x
Investigation underway after woman was shot, killed in Stockton

Stockton Police Department said there is currently no motive or suspect information in the killing.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a woman was shot and killed Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, police said they responded to the area of Grant Street and Worth Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

Despite attempts to save the woman's life, she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is currently no motive or suspect information for the killing.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. 

