The shooting happened in the area of American Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation after a shooting in North Sacramento.

The shooting was reported in the area of American Avenue and Cleveland Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg at least once.

What led up to the shooting and the circumstances around it are under investigation.

