Stockton police investigating after woman assaulted, shot to death under bridge

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating the death of a woman who was found injured under a bridge in Stockton, Saturday.

A citizen located and called police about an injured 43-year-old woman in the area of American Street underneath Highway 4 just before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Medics arrived on scene and transported her to the hospital where she fell unconscious and died. Once at the hospital, a gunshot wound was found on her body.

There is currently no motive or suspect information, according to officials.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

