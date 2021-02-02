Dog stolen from Stanislaus Animal Services Agency right after adoption

Stanislaus Animal Services said that the dog was stolen after a family camped out all night to adopt the dog.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who could have information about who stole a dog from them.

The agency said that someone stole the dog at around 11 a.m. Monday morning. A family had camped out all night waiting to adopt the dog, named Radar. Once Radar was adopted, Stanislaus Animal Services said that he was stolen out of his kennel, according to a Facebook post.

They said Radar is microchipped, so information on him will come back to the agency.

The animal services agency is working with the Ceres Police Department to find the woman in the photos they posted and the dog. They are asking anyone with information about the woman in the photo or the van she left in to contact the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency or Ceres Police because they say she may have something to do with Radar's disappearance.

They are asking the public if they find Radar to bring him back to the animal shelter.

"We just want to get him to his forever family."

