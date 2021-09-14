Woman wanted for kidnapping her two children in South Sacramento, deputies say

Reychel Dizon is described by officials as wanted for the disappearance of Aaron Safrans and Cheriyah Dizon.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office needs help finding two missing children who were reported missing from their home in South Sacramento on Aug. 23

Cheriyah Dizon, 8, and Aaron Safrans, 12, were last seen playing outside their apartment complex near the 8100 block of Waterman Road. A child told law enforcement they may have seen Cheriyah Dizon talking to someone in a car in front of the apartments.

The two children were reported missing by their adoptive family.

Cheriyah Dizon has brown hair and eyes, is 4-feet-tall and 70 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink flowered short jumpsuit. Safrans has brown hair and eyes, is 4'1" and 85 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts. The two children are siblings.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Reychel Dizon is wanted in the children's disappearance. She had abducted them before in 2019.

Reychel Dizon is 36 years old, five feet tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 916-553-4357.