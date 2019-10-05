A North Carolina woman who reported herself and her 7-week old daughter kidnapped Thursday from Biltmore Park in Asheville has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

Krista Noelle Madden, 35, is charged with first-degree attempted murder and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said detectives believe the 7-week-old was thrown over a bank. He said deputies got enough probable cause from an interview with Madden and came to the conclusion that they'd move forward with the attempted murder charge.

"Indications lead us to believe the child went over the bank in the car seat, after it hit the ground, subsequently, the child rolled out of the car seat," Griffin said.

Griffin said he estimates the ravine over the bank is anywhere from 50 to 75 feet deep. He said it's his understanding the baby is in "good" condition at an area hospital.

"It's by the grace of God that we're standing here with a child that's been discovered and is alive," Griffin told reporters.

The newborn was found safe in Henderson County. According to NBC affiliate WYFF, Madden was found with the suspect vehicle on Grant Mountain Road, 30 miles from where the kidnapping was reported.

