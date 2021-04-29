Women assaulted while walking, running near William Land Park, Sacramento Police say

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect responsible for hitting the buttocks of women walking or running near William Land Park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person they say has sexually assaulted at least three women near William Land Park.

According to a press release from the police department, in each instance, the suspect approached the victim while he was driving. He then reached out his window and struck the woman on her buttocks with his hand as she was walking or running near William Land Park and Broadway. He then drove away.

Detectives say the suspect is a white man in his 20s-30s, with strawberry blonde hair. He drives a green, four-door sedan with oxidation, according to police.

While police know of three victims at the moment, they believe there may be more.

If you have any information, contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-0650.

