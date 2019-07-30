GILROY, Calif. — Carmichael resident Arielle Noel told ABC10 she has been attending the Gilroy Garlic Festival for the past decade. This year, she was accompanied by her sister and her sister’s wife.

They were driving back when they say they started receiving text messages from friends asking if they were OK. They said they pulled over and started checking for the news online when they realized there was shooting at the festival.

“I had my wife who was in the passenger seat lookup 'shooting at the garlic festival' and it came up that there was a shooting. We were in the car quiet. We barely missed that,” Star Tingle told ABC10's Mayde Gomez.

Noel said, thinking back, she noticed something significant.

“The security presence is a lot. [The festival] is not something you can just walk in. I will note that, compared to last year, when we were driving up to the parking lot there was significantly less police presence,” Noel said.

Tingle said this was the first year she attended the event. She said she feels blessed not to have been there when the shooting broke out, but can’t help but feel bad for the young victims. She said they almost stayed longer for the rib tasting, but her wife wanted to leave.

Both women told ABC10 they noticed police officers inside the festival grounds, but they never went through extra security getting into the festival.

“So, the entrance we went into there were no metal detectors. There weren't any wands. They did check out bags, they briefly looked, and then we went on through,” Tingle recalled.

Tingle said this tragedy has made her think twice about attending large festivals. Noel said she will be more nervous next year, but that this tragedy will not stop her from going to the festival in the future.

