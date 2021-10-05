Woodcreek High School went under lockdown after 'potential threat,' police say

Woodcreek High School sent a letter to parents saying there is not a present danger to students' safety.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Woodcreek High School went under lockdown after receiving a potential threat on Tuesday, according to the Roseville Police Department's Facebook post.

Woodcreek High School sent a letter to parents saying someone off-campus threatened to come to the school to harm a student. According to the school, the students have been released and there is not any present danger to their safety.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District is working to uniting students with their families.

Police said students are being released from the school, and they could be picked up as normal. Initially, law enforcement officials asked for students' guardians to pick up the students at Mahany Park but later said there is no reunification there.

Law enforcement is also asking for family members to not contact police dispatch unless it is for an emergency.