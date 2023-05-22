x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man talks suspect out of robbing bank in Woodland

Police said the bank customer was able to calm the suspect down and encouraged him not to rob the bank.

More Videos

WOODLAND, Calif. — A suspected bank robber was arrested after he was talked out of the crime by a bystander, Woodland police said Monday.

The Woodland Police Department said a bank customer was able de-escalate a robbery attempt at Bank of the West on Main Street.

Eduardo Plasencia, 43, gave a note to a teller allegedly saying he had a gun and was robbing the bank. However, police said the bank customer was able to calm Plasencia down and encouraged him not to rob the bank.

Police said Plasencia ended up changing his mind and left the bank.

Plasencia was arrested and booked into the Yolo County jail on suspicion of attempted robbery. 

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out