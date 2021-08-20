Suspected gang members arrested for July 11 drive-by shooting in Woodland

Witnesses said they saw a tan car pull up and shoot about 10 rounds at people who were standing outside of their broke down car.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two suspected gang members were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Woodland in early July.

The incident happened on July 11. Witnesses said they saw a tan car pull up and shoot about 10 rounds at people who were standing outside of their broke down car on County Route 102 near Andrew Stevens Drive, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Using surveillance footage from several places around the area, investigators were eventually able to identify to suspects, identified as 21-year-old Gerardo Carrillo of Sacramento and 19-year-old Esteban Bravo Lopez of Woodland.

After a lengthy investigation with the assistance of multiple local law enforcement agencies, search warrants were conducted. During one of those searches at the home of Carillo and Lopez, investigators found the gun believed to have been used in the drive-by.

Both men were arrested with the help of the Yolo County Regional SWAT team.

Carrillo and Lopez were each booked into the Yolo County Jail on two counts of attempted homicide with gang enhancements. Lopez is facing additional weapons complaints related to the gun that was found.





