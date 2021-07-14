Woodland man arrested in connection with road rage shooting in Placer County, deputies say

Deputies were called out to reports of a shooting and found a woman sitting in her car suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A 22-year-old Woodland man was arrested in connection to a road rage shooting that wounded a woman in Placer County, deputies said.

The original incident happened on July 8 around 8 p.m. on Athens Avenue in the city of Lincoln. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to reports of a shooting and found a woman sitting in her car suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman told deputies that she was involved in some kind of road rage incident where the other driver pulled out a gun and opened fire. The woman was struck once in the leg but still managed to take a picture of the suspect’s car before it sped away. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 9, a Woodland Police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle driving south on Interstate 5 near Pioneer Street and pulled them over. During the traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff’s detective was called out to search the car. According to investigators, the deputy found a loaded Glock handgun and 90 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

Authorities arrested the 22-year-old Andre Lepe for the July 8 incident in Lincoln. Lepe was booked on complaints of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and assault with a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.

