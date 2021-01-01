Woodland man with multiple outstanding warrants arrested with meth in car

In addition to having warrants for his arrest out of Yolo and Glenn counties, police said they found more than 11 ounces of meth in the suspect's car.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A suspect wanted by Woodland Police was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday and a search of the car turned up nearly 12 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

According to police, officers spotted 44-year-old Jeremy Lee Deaton driving near Mariposa Street and Schuler Ranch Drive around 4:30 p.m. Deaton was arrested without incident, but while searching his car officers found 335 grams of suspected meth, which was packaged for sale, police said.

The substance will undergo testing to definitively determine what it is.

Investigators said Deaton had three outstanding warrants – two out of Yolo County and one out of Glenn County. Authorities did not say for what those warrants issued.

Deaton was booked into the Yolo County Jail on the outstanding warrants and with a new charge for possession of methamphetamine for sales.

