Woodland police make arrest in alleged hate crime against Islamic center

Police said a man reportedly threatened the Woodland Muslim Mosque & Islamic Center over Facebook.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Authorities have made an arrest after an alleged hate crime in Woodland, police said Tuesday.

On Facebook, Woodland Police Department said a man reportedly threatened the Woodland Muslim Mosque & Islamic Center over Facebook. Police said messages from the man said that he was "thinking about committing a mass shooting" at the center and that he also had a firearm and ammunition.

Police identified the suspect as Abdul Rehman Khalid, 23 of Woodland.

Khalid allegedly threatened to kill everyone at the site, and police said the organization president closed the center after the incident caused fear in the community.

Khalid was arrested on charges of criminal threats and committing a hate crime.

WATCH ALSO: