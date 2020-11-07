Woodland Police looking for man accused of breaking into home, assaulting woman

Lot Guerra has a warrant out for his arrest, according to the Woodland Police Department.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland Police said they are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a home and inappropriately touching a woman.

The incident happened at 1:47 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

As Woodland Police investigated, they said they got several tips from people who positively identified the man as 36 -year-old, Lot Guerra, from Woodland.

Police said that physical evidence has also tied Guerra to a similar incident back in December of 2019.

Guerra now has a warrant out for his arrest but police said they still need help finding him.

Police are asking anyone with any information on Guerra’s whereabouts to call the Investigations Bureau tip-line at 530-661-7851.

