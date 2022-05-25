x
Crime

No risk to students at Woodland elementary school after social media threat, police say

Police said the threat involved Gibson Elementary School.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Neither the students nor the elementary school involved in a social media threat are at risk, the Woodland Police Department said.

Police said they are investigating a social media threat that involved Gibson Elementary School that is still being investigated. However, authorities say there's no indication that students or the school are at risk.

Police are working with the Woodland Joint Unified School District and will be providing high visibility patrols at Woodland schools.

"We cannot ignore that the tragic events in Texas have left many of us on edge. We want to assure our community that we will remain diligent in our efforts to keep our community safe," police said in a Facebook post.

