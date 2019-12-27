WOODLAND, Calif. — Thousands of dollars were stolen from the Woodland Salvation Army Service Center around the Christmas holiday.

According to the Salvation Army, workers came back to the Woodland center to find it was broken into.

Employees found two days worth of kettle donations stolen and two doors at the 413 Main Street location destroyed.

The stolen donations totaled $2,413.

Officials believe the theft and vandalism happened between late Christmas Eve and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. No one was in the building when the crime happened.

Kettle bell donations are used to fund community programs all year long and are gathered between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The center in Woodland provides food for those in need with their food pantry and also gives help with rent and utilities.

The organization was already behind on its donation goal, and the crime has only pushed them further away from their target. That means some people in need might not be able to get services, according to the Salvation Army.

Police are currently investigating the crime.

