YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A Woodland woman is facing a felony embezzlement charge after being accused of embezzling thousands from the Yolo County Office of Education (YCOE).

According to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, 32-year-old Lori Perez allegedly embezzled more than $23,000 from the YCOE, the verified loss dating back to 2014.

Officials say that mileage claims were falsified and a YCOE credit card was used to make unauthorized personal purchases.

YCOE learned about the potential embezzlement that spanned years back in October of 2018.

Perez had worked for the Office of Education since 2005 but is no longer employed by them.

