Sacramento worker sentenced for scamming California Office of AIDS out of $2 million

Three people in total who worked for the California Office of AIDS stole at least $2 million from the public health agency, according to U.S. Attorney's Officials.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A third California state worker was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after defrauding the Office of AIDS out of $2 million — and was also ordered to pay $472,717 in restitution.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 61-year-old Yvonne Gaide was involved in the fraud as a finance worker at the California Department of Public Health's Office of AIDS.

The Office of AIDS is responsible for working on behalf of the State of California to combat the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

Between 2017 and 2018, officials said Gaide and two former Office of AIDS employees, Schenelle Flores and Christine Iwamoto, stole at least $2 million through cash and purchased items.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the state workers defrauded the Office of AIDS in ways that included:

Misleading contractors into making payments that benefited the state workers

Submitting false invoices payments for a fraudulent company

Writing blank checks out of the fraudulent company's bank account

Flores was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison and $2 million in restitution payments. Iwamoto was sentenced to two years in prison and $481,200 restitution payments.