Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento

***Wrong Way Driver Arrested*** In the early morning hours on November 25th, North Sacramento CHP began receiving numerous calls of a wrong way driver. The vehicle was reported to be driving southbound in northbound lanes, on SR-99 near Elverta Road. A-21 quickly located the vehicle and began providing updates to the responding units. Fortunately for all involved, numerous vehicles were able to take evasive action and avoid a collision with the wrong way vehicle, as patrol units moved into position to stop the errant driver. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in the vicinity of I-5 and Arena Blvd., where the driver was taken into custody for several violations including DUI. Remember: Alcohol and driving don’t mix. “Buzzed” driving is drunk driving. The California Highway Patrol is dedicated to providing the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California. During the Maximum Enforcement Period, more officers will be on patrol and focusing on stopping impaired drivers. If you or someone you know is interested in an exciting and rewarding career, check out CHPmadeformore.com to learn more.