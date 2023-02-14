1 dead after Yolo County SWAT team opens fire

The team consisted of members from the West Sacramento Police Department, the Woodland Police Department, and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

DAVIS, Calif. — A person was shot and killed by the Yolo County SWAT team while they were serving an arrest warrant, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the person killed was the focus of the warrant and no officers were injured.

The team consisted of members from the West Sacramento Police Department, the Woodland Police Department, and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

It is not clear at this time where or when the shooting happened.

The Davis Police Department, who is not part of the SWAT Team, is taking the lead role in the investigation with help from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Additional investigations will happen for the involved agencies.